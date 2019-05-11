Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 image, brochure leaked! Launch on 20th May

Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new Gixxer SF 250 in India on 20th May. The leaked image reveals some interesting details about the motorcycle. The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 takes a major leap in terms of design when compared to the existing 150cc model. The overall styling is sportier compared to the sports tourer philosophy employed on the existing SF. Upfront, the Gixxer SF 250 gets a sleek headlamp that is expected to be a LED unit. The bike also gets clip-on handlebars and the seating is now split step up type that enhances the visuals.

Apart from the image, a brochure image of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has also leaked. According to the leak, the bike will get power from a 249cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 26 bhp and 22.6 Nm. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will get conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Interestingly, if reports on the internet are to be believed, Suzuki will also be launching the new Gixxer SF 150 that will get similar styling as its 250cc sibling. All thanks to the new design and features, the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF will demand a significant hike over the price of the existing model that currently retails at a starting price of Rs 98,076 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 might demand anything close to the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the two bikes to be out on 20th May, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

Image source: DCV - Dinesh Chahal Vlogs (YouTube)