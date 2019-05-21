Suzuki Gixxer SF 150: Old vs New: Evolution of India’s most affordable fully faired bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 has recently received a major update. The new model was launched alongside the all-new Gixxer SF 250 yesterday at an event in Delhi. The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 150 is a major departure compared to its predecessor not just in terms of design but multiple other areas as well. First launched in the year 2014, the journey of the Suzuki Gixxer SF has been a decent one in India and one of the prime reasons behind was the attractive price tag that made it the most affordable fully faired motorcycle that you can buy here. Now, the new model is here and we tell you what makes it different from the outgoing model and what makes it almost Rs 7,000 pricier than the older generation Gixxer SF.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150: Old vs New: Design and Styling

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is a major departure from its predecessor

The previous gen Suzuki Gixxer SF had its looks inspired from the Suzuki Hayabusa and that is the reason why it was soon started being recognized among the masses as the 'Mini-Busa'. The design had a sporty yet simple approach and the bike looked more of a proper sports tourer. The 2019 model, on the other hand, looks sportier and bits like clip-on handlebars, an aggressive GSX-R inspired face with all LED headlamp and split step-up seats make the bike even more appealing.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150: Old vs New: Features

Revised Instrument cluster on 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150

The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 gets an all LED headlamp up front compared to the halogen unit on the previous generation model. The rear end of the motorcycle also gets LEDs but the tail lamp looks a lot sleeker now. The instrument cluster has also been revised and the new unit is blue backlit instead of the orange backlight on the previous model.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 150: Old vs New: Dimensions

You will be surprised to know that the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 is slightly compact compared to the previous model. However, the wheelbase of the motorcycle has gone up by 10mm and the increased wheelbase should result in better straight-line stability. Not only this, the ground clearance of the motorcycle has also gone up by 5mm while the seat is now set a bit higher at 795mm, accounting for 15mm increase in seat height.

