Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here’s what to expect!

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has recently shared a teaser image on its social media handles. The said teaser confirms that the Suzuki Gixxer range will soon be getting new colours in the Indian market. The new colour options will be rolled out in order to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Gixxer brand. Suzuki Gixxer range in India currently comprises of two engine options – 155cc and 250cc. Moreover, the two engine options get two models each – naked and a fully faired. The company has not confirmed as of now as to which of the said models will be getting new shades. We believe that the brand would be coming up with new colours for all four models. Present-day, the Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF are available at the dealerships in three colour options.

On the other hand, the more powerful Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in two dual-tone paint schemes while the flagship model of the Gixxer family – the SF 250 comes in three colour options. Talking of the engine displacements, the Suzuki Gixxer and the Gixxer SF are powered by a 155cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 13.4 hp and 13.8 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit. On the other hand, the larger displacement Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are powered by a 249cc, oil-cooled mill that produces power and torque outputs of 26 hp and 22 Nm respectively. Transmission on these two models is a six-speed unit.

The new colour options that will likely go on sale in India by the end of this month and these might demand a premium over the existing shades. It has to be noted that the Gixxer SF and SF 250 are already on sale in a special MotoGP livery and these command a slight premium over the regular shades. That said, it would be interesting to see what all new colours the company has in mind!

