Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

This time around, the price hike for the Suzuki Gixxer is more substantial compared to the last one. Here is how much more you have to pay now!

By:Updated: Feb 03, 2021 11:21 AM

 

Suzuki has done it again! The company has hiked the prices of the entire Gixxer range one more time. The figures were hiked around just a fortnight ago but at that time, the figure wasn’t that substantial. The latest price hike, on the other hand, is a more significant one as the prices have now gone up by over Rs 2,000 this time. Starting with the entry-level model in the Gixxer line up, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,16,700 as against its previous price of Rs 1,14,687. That said, the price of the 155cc street naked has been hiked by Rs 2,013. On the other hand, its fully-faired version, better known as the Suzuki Gixxer SF is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,27,200 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,25,156 and hence, this particular model has seen a price increment of Rs 2,044.

Watch video | Our Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 detailed review:

Now, talking of the quarter-litre models, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,67,700 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,65,627 and hence, as one can see, the bike is now expensive by Rs 2,073. The fully-faired version – Gixxer SF 250, on the other hand, sees an increment of Rs 2,074 with its new price of Rs 1,78,400 compared to Rs Rs 1,76,326. Last, but certainly not the least, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1,79,200 against Rs 1,77,127 that was its previous price tag and hence, an upward revision of Rs 2,073 can be seen.

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes on the said models which means that all these bikes remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021