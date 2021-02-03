Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

This time around, the price hike for the Suzuki Gixxer is more substantial compared to the last one. Here is how much more you have to pay now!

Suzuki has done it again! The company has hiked the prices of the entire Gixxer range one more time. The figures were hiked around just a fortnight ago but at that time, the figure wasn’t that substantial. The latest price hike, on the other hand, is a more significant one as the prices have now gone up by over Rs 2,000 this time. Starting with the entry-level model in the Gixxer line up, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,16,700 as against its previous price of Rs 1,14,687. That said, the price of the 155cc street naked has been hiked by Rs 2,013. On the other hand, its fully-faired version, better known as the Suzuki Gixxer SF is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,27,200 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,25,156 and hence, this particular model has seen a price increment of Rs 2,044.

Watch video | Our Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 detailed review:

Now, talking of the quarter-litre models, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,67,700 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,65,627 and hence, as one can see, the bike is now expensive by Rs 2,073. The fully-faired version – Gixxer SF 250, on the other hand, sees an increment of Rs 2,074 with its new price of Rs 1,78,400 compared to Rs Rs 1,76,326. Last, but certainly not the least, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is now priced at Rs 1,79,200 against Rs 1,77,127 that was its previous price tag and hence, an upward revision of Rs 2,073 can be seen.

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes on the said models which means that all these bikes remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

