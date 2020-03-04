Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF BS6 launched: Here’s what all you get for additional price!

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF are now BS6 compliant! Here's how much more the new models cost and if there is a difference in power and torque outputs.

Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India. The two were displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020 last month. With the newly updated engine, the Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF demand a premium over the price of the outgoing BS4 models. In order to be specific, while the BS4 Gixxer costs Rs 1,00,212, the newly launched model can be yours for a price of Rs 1,11,871. That said, the new model demand almost Rs 11,000 more. On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer SF BS4 is available at some of the dealerships at a price of Rs 1,09,870. In comparison, the new model is priced at Rs 1,21,871 and hence, demands Rs 12,000 over the price of the outgoing model.

Last but not the least, the Gixxer 250 BS6 with MotoGP livery has been priced at Rs 1,22,900. Compared to the BS4 model that costs Rs 1,10,605, the said model too, is pricier by Rs 12,000. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Suzuki Gixxer BS6 has been launched in three colour options namely Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black. On the other hand, the Gixxer SF BS6 is available to choose from two colour options namely Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Sparkle Black.

Powering the new Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF is the same 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. With the updates to meet stricter emission norms, there is a slight decrease in power and torque figures. While the figures for the BS4 model are 13.9hp and 14Nm, there is a slight difference in the figures for the BS6 model at 13.4hp and 13.8Nm.

Commenting on the launch of BS6 compliant Suzuki Gixxer, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that the company feels proud to announce the launch of its BS6 compliant Gixxer series, ahead of the regulation deadline. He further added that Suzuki Motorcycle India has now plans to grow at a robust pace with the said brand. He concluded his statement by saying that both BS6 compliant Gixxer and Gixxer that have been designed keeping the Indian customers in mind have become environment-friendlier without compromising on the overall power and performance.

With the approaching BS6 deadline, most of the manufacturers have already updated their product portfolio and a few remaining vehicles will meet BS6 compliance in the days to come. While in such a scenario, the companies have tried their best to exhaust their BS4 stocks, there are still some vehicles left at the dealerships and are available with discounts. That said, if you are looking to buy a two-wheeler and save some cash, now can be the best time for you!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.