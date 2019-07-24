Suzuki Gixxer Cup fifth season to kick off on 27 July at Kari Motor Speedway

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the fifth season of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup which will begin on 27th Julyat Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The race is organised under the aegis of FIM and Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), in association with JK Tyre Motorsports. The Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 will have four rounds starting from the month of July and ending in November 2019.

In this season, the riders will continue to compete in two categories - JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019: For riders aged 17 years and above and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019: Riders aged between 12 and 16 years.

The rider selection process for the upcoming competition was held at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on July 22, 2019. This selection process finalized 28 and 05 riders for JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 & Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019, respectively.

The qualified riders will go through a technical training session for 3-days at Kari Motor Speedway followed by the application and attainment of FMSCI 2W License for the race. The riders will be attending the theory sessions and on track riding under the guidance of experts in the industry. This training is designed to give a hands-on experience of the bikes that the riders will be racing for the season.

The first three rounds of the new season of JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup will be held in Coimbatore, and the season's finale at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Below is the detailed schedule:

“As an extension to Suzuki’s global racing legacy, Suzuki Motorcycle India is committed to providing racing experience to all motorsports enthusiasts in the country. Given the limited training infrastructure and awareness about the sport, we take pride in providing a platform for potential riders wanting to take-up racing as a career option,” Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018: Finding Gixxer SF’s limits in a friendly endurance race

“In the last four years, we have received tremendous responses from the participants across the country and look forward to an exhilarating and a successful championship this year. With the growing popularity of motorsports, we have also launched the MotoGP edition of Suzuki GIXXER SF last week to connect with the racing spirit.”

To further pump the adrenaline, Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the special MotoGP edition of the GIXXER SF. The stylish MotoGP edition is a tribute to Suzuki’s global racing DNA.