Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018 to kick off on 5 July: How to get selected to ride on a racetrack

The 2018 season of Suzuki Gixxer Cup is set to begin in July. Conducted with backing from FIM and FMSCI, in association with JK Tyre Motorsports, the Gixxer Cup 2018 will have four rounds. The first three rounds will take place on 5 July at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, with the final one scheduled to be held on at the Buddh International Circuit. The selection process for riders who will race in the Gixxer Cup series will be conducted on the Kari race track on 2 July.

As did in the last three series, the 2018 Gixxer Cup will have two major categories - JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup for riders aged 17 years and above, (born after 01-01-1994 and before 01-01-2001) and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup for riders aged between 12 and 16 years. (Born after 01-01-2002 and before 31-03-2006).

A total of 22 riders will be selected for the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup and 12 for the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup. The selected riders will be given a thorough technical training session for three days at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, post which the riders will apply and obtain Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) 2W License.

The training will be followed by theory sessions and track riding under the guidance of experts in the industry. This training is to give a hands-on experience of the bikes that the riders will be racing for the season.

The first round of 2018 Gixxer Cup will be held from 5 July to 8 July. The second round will take place from 30 August to 2 September and round 3 from 11 October to 14 October at the Kari Motor Speedway. The fourth and final round will be conducted from 15 November to 18 November at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

“Over the last 3 seasons, Gixxer Cup has evolved into a sought-after platform for the budding racers in India, and a racing championship that motorsports-enthusiasts all over the country look forward to,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice-President, SMIPL said.

“Laying the foundations for Suzuki’s global racing heritage in India, the Suzuki Gixxer Cup brings class-leading motorcycle-racing infrastructure to the local talent by providing them an affordable platform at a fraction of a cost. The Gixxer Cup also showcases the real potential of the Gixxer SF motorcycles. We look forward to yet another thrilling-season, and wish the riders all the very best for the upcoming season.”