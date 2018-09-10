Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018: Finding Gixxer SF’s limits in a friendly endurance race

Motorsports is so very popular in Scandinavian countries that even grannies and teenagers have a go at their local race tracks in Finland. In India though, the sport hasn't caught on very well. However, South of India is showing signs of positivity, especially because of Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai. And, Suzuki Motorcycle has set up one of the most popular platforms for young riders to step into racing – Suzuki Gixxer Cup.

Race-spec Suzuki Gixxer SF bikes lined up for the big day.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup debuted in India in 2015 and has since become one of the leading platforms for young racers in the country. The championship comprises of four rounds which are organised at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Suzuki also gives a chance to riders between 12-16 years of age to showcase their talent and the winner this year will get to go to Spain and participate in the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup Qualifying.

We were invited for a race at Kari on race-spec Suzuki Gixxer SF motorcycles. The race-spec Suzuki Gixxer SF has been modified for better performance on a race track with clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, a race-tuned exhaust system, race compound tyres, KNN performance air filter and a rear cowl. It doesn't need head and tail lights or indicators that further helps in weight reduction.

It was a LeMans style start for the Suzuki endurance race.

While the race-spec Suzuki Gixxer SF tends to wobble under hard braking, the overall package is rather very promising as an entry-level race machine that allows easy access to power and performance to budding racers.

The race we were a part of was the endurance kind, which means we had 60 minutes of race time. Paired in teams of two, we could take turns to go out on the track since track riding can be quite demanding. It was a LeMans style start for the race with one of the riders of respective teams having to run to the motorcycle, start it and set off.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018 round 3 will be held on 12 October.

Watch video: Suzuki Burgman Street Review: India’s only maxi scooter worth your money?

In conclusion to my experience at the race, I am convinced that the likes of Gixxer Cup will pave the way for more and more young riders to consider full-time racing as a career and take India forwards in the field of motorsports.