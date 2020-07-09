Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 13.4 hp of power along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. In comparison, the engine on the outgoing BS4 model used to produce 13.9 hp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. 

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India has recently seen a revision in an upward manner. The bike that was already the most expensive streetfighter in the 160cc segment can now be yours for Rs 1.13,941 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Gixxer BS6 was launched in March at a price of Rs 1,11,900. That said, the price of the motorcycle has seen an increment by almost Rs 2,000. The company has silently updated the price on its official India website and hasn’t stated any exact reason behind it. The rising in input costs and the adverse market conditions at present might have compelled the brand to issue a price revision. The technical specifications and everything else on the motorcycle remain the same.

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is the same 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing 13.4 hp of power along with a peak torque of 13.8 Nm. In comparison, the engine on the outgoing BS4 model used to churn out 13.9 hp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. That said, as one can see, there is a slight decrease in the power and torque outputs on the BS6 model. Along with the Suzuki Gixxer BS6, the company has also hiked the prices of the 155cc fully-faired Gixxer SF.

After the price revision, the Yamaha R15 rival can now be yours for a starting price of Rs 1.24 lakh, The MotoGP edition also sees an increment in pricing and the same is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (all prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki Gixxer has been selling in decent numbers throughout its journey and hence, with the latest price hike of Rs 2,000, there shouldn’t be any major impact on its sales numbers.

