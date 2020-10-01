Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Celebrating 100 years of Suzuki, the Gixxer SF 250 has been introduced in the new Triton Blue/Silver colour option, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer get the new Triton Blue colour, and Gixxer series also gets Pearl Mira Red colour option

October 1, 2020
suzuki gixxer. suzuki gixxer 250

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today launched new liveries for Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets the new Triton Blue/Silver colour option to commemorate Suzuki’s global 100th anniversary, and that includes traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme as a homage to Suzuki’s early Grand Prix machines of the 1960s. Besides this, the Gixxer 250 gets the new Metallic Triton Blue with Suzuki racing graphics.

Suzuki Gixxer SF and Gixxer both have been launched in new colour schemes with a bigger ‘Gixxer’ graphic. The customers will be able to choose from Pearl Mira Red colour in the Gixxer series, along with Metallic Triton Blue. Both colours have been newly added to the existing colour range of the motorcycles.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, states that there had been a lot of queries inquiring about the launch of Triton Blue/Silver – Gixxer SF 250 after MotoGP 2020 was resumed from last July.

“We are delighted to launch the new liveries for our Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The 100th year anniversary Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the new Triton Blue/Silver will resemble the 2020 Suzuki Moto GP machine displaying the brand’s racing DNA and making it an apt choice for the enthusiasts,” he said.

ModelColor AvailabilityPrice (ex-showroom Delhi)
Gixxer SF 250Metallic Matte Black No. 2Rs 1,76,140
Metallic Triton Blue 

Rs 1,76,941

Triton Blue/ Sliver (New Color)
Gixxer 250Metallic Matte Black No. 2 

Rs 1,65,441

Metallic Triton Blue (New Color)
Gixxer SFGlass Sparkle Black 

Rs 1,24,970

Metallic Triton Blue
Pearl Mira Red (New Color)
GixxerGlass Sparkle Black 

Rs 1,14,500

Metallic Triton Blue (New Color)
Pearl Mira Red (New Color)

