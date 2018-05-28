Suzuki Gixxer ABS launched at a price of Rs 87,250: Details on India’s most affordable ABS-equipped bike

The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At such a price point, the new Suzuki Gixxer ABS becomes the most affordable motorcycle in India that comes with the said safety equipment. The ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on the motorcycle is a single-channel unit which means that it is fitted on the front wheel and not on both wheels. The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS gets power from a 155cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine produces a maximum power output of 14.6 bhp along with a peak torque of 14 Nm. The new Suzuki Gixxer ABS is available for sale in a total of three colour options namely Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red with Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

Commenting on the launch of new Suzuki Gixxer ABS, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to ‘Stay Ahead of the Pack’ in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers.”

Braking to the Suzuki Gixxer ABS is done with the help of a 266mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc at the rear. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The Suzuki Gixxer ABS comes with a fully digital instrument cluster along with an LED tail lamp. The bike also gets AHO (Automatic Headlamp ON) facility and as the name suggests, the headlight of the bike stays always ON in order its ensure better visibility.