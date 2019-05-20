Suzuki Gixxer 250 streetfighter launch soon: To rival Yamaha FZ25, KTM 250 Duke

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the much-awaited Gixxer SF 250 in the country today with a promise to launch the naked streetfighter version of it in the coming months. Expect it to launch before Diwali this year and when launched, the Gixxer 250 will compete with the likes of KTM 250 Duke and Yamaha FZ25. It will share the engine and chassis with its fully-faired version, which means it will be powered by the same 250cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 26 hp at 9000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Since the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will lose the fairing, expect the kerb weight to be lower than that of the Gixxer SF 250. Expect it to also lose some in terms of pricing compared to the faired version and could be priced at about Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to the Rs 1.7 lakh price of the full fairing version.

2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The suspension setup on the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comprises of conventional telescopic forks along with a monoshock at the rear. It gets disc brakes at both ends and is equipped with a dual-channel ABS as standard. It gets clip-on handlebars. Expect similar specifications on the Gixxer 250 streetfighter.

Along with the Gixxer SF 250, Suzuki also launched the updated Gixxer SF - the 150cc fully-faired motorcycle which now shares its design with its elder sibling. It continues to be powered by the same 154.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 14.1 hp and 14 Nm of torque.

Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2018: Finding Gixxer SF’s limits in a friendly endurance race

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 challenges the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in the segment. The Gixxer SF 150, on the other hand, rivals the likes of the recently launched Hero Xtreme 200S priced at Rs 98,500. We will be riding both the new motorcycles on the Budh International Circuit tomorrow. Watch this space for a first ride review.