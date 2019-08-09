Suzuki Gixxer 250 launched at a price of Rs 1.59 lakh: To rival Yamaha FZ25 and KTM 250 Duke

The all-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,59,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is now available for sale in two colour schemes - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Black colour. The motorcycle gets power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that powers its fully faired counterpart. The fuel-injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26hp and 22.6Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The bike comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety.

Commenting on the launch of the new Suzuki Gixxer 250, Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that in last five years, Gixxer brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is Suzuki's constant endeavor to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. He added that today, Suzuki is thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to its patrons in the form of Suzuki Gixxer 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. He adds that with this addition to the Gixxer portfolio, Suzuki looks forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum.

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that Suzuki has taken it upon itself to introduce its patrons to the thrill of the ride with the Gixxer Series without compromising on style and efficiency. With the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the company wants its consumers to upgrade their riding experience to something stronger. He adds that Suzuki confident of its latest offering that it will receive the same adoration as its predecessors. He is hopeful that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will reinforce the brand's position as a popular youth brand in India.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Other noteworthy features include all-LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument cluster. The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 will go up against the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and KTM 250 Duke in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more such updates.