Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Suzuki has officially revealed the Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications. The Japanese brand has not yet launched these motorcycles owing to the lockdown. However, its website has now been updated. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well as the SF250 will be launched once the regular production resumes. Expect both the motorcycles to get a price hike. While the 150s got a nearly Rs 11,000 hike, we believe the 250s will have a much smaller bump. It should be around Rs 3,000. The BS4 bikes were priced at Rs 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.71 lakh, for the Gixxer 250 and SF250, respectively.

The engine powering both the motorcycles still remains a SOHC unit. The power stays the same at 26.5hp but comes in 300rpm later. Not only this, the torque has gone down by 0.4Nm but comes in 200rpm early. This engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. A 12-litre fuel tank has been provided. The kerb weight stays the same too – 161kg for the SF250 and 156kg for the Gixxer 250.

There is no change in the feature and both the bikes get an all-LED headlight, fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-port exhaust, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS. Suzuki is also giving a five-year warranty on both the motorcycles.

Aside from this, the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 MotoGP edition, that boasts a paint scheme change, is also going to the see the BS6 light. It’s specs too are bog-standard like those of the SF250. Suzuki is likely to bring in an adventure tourer based on this 250cc engine. While the company hasn’t confirmed or denied this, a source says that this is in development. We can probably expect this bike to be in the market by year-end or sometime in early-2021. When it is launched, the motorcycle will straddle the middle ground between the affordable Hero Xpulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. It will be powerful than both but priced just a shade lower than the RE.

