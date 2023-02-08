Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer Series get new colour schemes

Suzuki has updated the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer series with new colours, while they get the Suzuki Ride Connect feature as a standard.

Suzuki has launched new colour schemes for Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The company unveiled the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue. In addition, Gixxer 250 will now be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black.

Also, the Gixxer series has been introduced in Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black.

The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series will now be available with the Suzuki Ride Connect feature, which comes with the Bluetooth-enabled digital console.

Also Read Upcoming Bikes in India in February 2023: Matter EV to new MT 15

The application lets you sync your mobile phone with the motorcycle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed calls, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display, and the estimated time of arrival. The console is compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

Commenting on the launch Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Today, the Gixxer that is made in India is not only popular in the domestic market but also forms a very large component of our exports worldwide. And now in February 2023, we are pleased to launch inspiring new colour schemes.”

He added, “The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience. The trust and faith of our customers encourage us to work with utmost devotion and deliver quality products. These motorcycles have been updated keeping in mind the needs & latent expectations of the motorcycle enthusiasts.”