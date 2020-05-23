Suzuki Motorcycle opens 50% dealerships across India, resumes sales & service operations

In March this year, Suzuki launched the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India at Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,21,900, respectively. Expect the BS6 250 Gixxer twins to launch soon.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer

Following the new guidelines from the government that has relaxed the rules in the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced the resumption of sales and deliveries and more than 50% of dealerships have been reopened starting 22 May 2020 in a phased manner across the country. Suzuki says it has currently sold 5,000 new vehicles and serviced 50,000 vehicles at its dealerships.

Adhering to the rules of social distancing and other safety measures, Suzuki has setup detailed precautionary protocols for all dealerships to follow for the safety and well being of its staff and customers.

Suzuki has prepared extensive Standard Operating Procedures for the dealerships which include frequent sanitization and practicing social distancing. Existing and potential consumers can be assured that it is entirely safe to enter the showrooms to buy new vehicles and get the existing ones serviced, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

The company’s priority is to adhere to various preventive measures in order to maintain a safe operational environment across functions. Suzuki thanks its customers for their continued support for the brand in these challenging times as well. For additional support to its customers, Suzuki plans to roll out various customer-friendly initiatives to allow easy ownership and also extend further support to its dealer partners, he added.

In March this year, Suzuki launched the BS6 Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India at Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,21,900, respectively. Suzuki had unveiled its entire BS6 product lineup during the 2020 Auto Expo in February including the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The BS6 250 Gixxer twins are expected to launch soon.

