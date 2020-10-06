Suzuki teases new tech that ‘lets you stay in charge’: To reveal more tomorrow

Suzuki Motorcycle is set to make a major announcement tomorrow. While some reports suggest it could be a new motorcycle or scooter, Suzuki's latest teaser hints otherwise.

Image for representational purposes only

It’s been a couple of weeks now Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it is set to reveal a ‘new way to ride’ on 7th October and speculations have run amok since as the day gets closer. Some say it’ll be the upcoming Intruder 250, some say it’s the BS6 version of the V-Strom 650 XT or the SV650, some say it is a new scooter. Suzuki have remained tight-lipped about the unveil but did drop a little teaser recently that says that a new technology platform will be introduced that ‘lets you stay in charge. We will bring you details live from Suzuki’s virtual event tomorrow, do consider joining us.

It is most likely not going to be any of the new motorcycles or scooters mentioned above. The first announcement teaser of the event shows an instrument cluster with two buttons on the left, shaped much like the one on the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter.

While it is all still in a state of speculation, if we were to connect the dots, Suzuki is likely to roll out a new connected tech platform for its two-wheelers to allow Bluetooth connectivity for calls, messages, navigation, music, etc.

Also read: Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when ‘buyers are ready’

What used to be a big bike perk, connected features such as these have now become quite the norm in mass-market two-wheelers as well. TVS Motor Company introduced the connected tech convenience first in the NTorq 125 and now several of its products feature its SmartXonnect platform, including its flagship motorcycle Apache RR310. Hero MotoCorp also introduced smartphone connectivity with the XPulse 200 range for turn-by-turn navigation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.