Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Grazia vs TVS Ntorq: Price in India, features, specifications & more compared

Suzuki has launched India's only maxi scooter Burgman Street at a price of Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). While you may find this pricing a bit higher than what most of the scooters in the market are currently retailing at, the new Suzuki Burgman Street gets some segment first features under its sleeve and that might justify its price point. For starters, a maxi scooter is primarily aimed at comfort and long distance touring and hence, it gets features and equipment accordingly. The Suzuki Burgman Street is positioned above the Access 125 that is presently the best selling 125cc scooter in India. While the new Suzuki Burgman Street does look promising, it has to face the fierce rivalry in front of the strong competition in the segment. The Suzuki Burgman Street competes with the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and the Honda Grazia 125 in the 125cc automatic scooter segment. Here's how the new kid on the block competes with some of the top players in the territory.

Design and Styling - Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Grazia vs TVS Ntorq

Being a maxi scooter, the newly launched Suzuki Burgman Street looks bigger than its rivals and has a wider and comfortable seat too. The front end of the scooter gets a large apron that houses LED headlamp. There is a big visor too that is a rare feature on scooters. The overall design is inspired from the Burgman family of scooters that is on sale in the international markets. The TVS Ntorq 125, on the other hand, has a sportier design language compared to the Suzuki Burgman Street and the dual tone colour treatment acts like a cherry on top. The scooter gets a headlamp in the front apron and the particular section might remind you of the Honda Dio. The rear gets the signature Y-shaped tail lamp that is easily one of its prime highlights. The scooter looks compact and sporty and is easily the best looking TVS scooter till date. Last but definitely not the least, the Honda Grazia 125 looks the sharpest of the lot and has a quite futuristic design. The scooter gets edgy LED headlamps that have been housed on the apron. The rear gets split body grab rails that you must have seen majorly on motorcycles only. As design is subjective, we leave it upon you to decide which one of the three scooters looks the best.

Engine specifications - Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Grazia vs TVS Ntorq

The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets power from the same 125cc engine that powers the Suzuki Access 125. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 8.58 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The TVS Ntorq 125 has a 124.7cc heart that produces a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp along with a peak torque of 10.5 bhp. Last, the Honda Grazia 125 sources its power from a 124.9cc, single cylinder engine that develops respective power and torque outputs of 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm. That said, the TVS Ntorq 125 is the most powerful of the lot.

Suzuki Burgman Street TVS Ntorq 125 Honda Grazia 125 Engine Displacement 125 cc 124.79 cc 124.9 cc Power Output 8.58 hp @ 7000rpm 9.4 hp @ 7500 rpm 8.52 hp @ 6500 rpm Torque Output 10.2 Nm @ 5000rpm 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm 10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm Length 1880 mm 1865 mm 1812 mm Width 675 mm 710 mm 697 mm Height 1140 mm 1160 mm 1146 mm Wheelbase 1265 mm 1285 mm 1260 mm

Features and Equipment - Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Grazia vs TVS Ntorq

The Suzuki Burgman Street gets features like a LED headlamp, USB charger and small storage pockets up front. The scooter has a generous 21-litre under seat storage space and the wide compartment offers a lot of space for your belongings. Furthermore, the floorboard of the scooter is designed in such a way that that the rider can put his or her legs in two different positions. The TVS Ntorq 125 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The cockpit of the scooter shows a lot of information in the form of navigation, last parked location, top speed and 0 to 60 lap time. Besides, the scooter gets three trip meters that are not even present on bikes segments above it. TVS Ntorq 125 also gets boot light and USB charger in the under seat storage compartment. The TVS Ntorq 125 is the only scooter in this comparison to get an engine kill switch. Also, its under seat storage space is slightly more than that of the Burgman at 22-litres. The Honda Grazia gets a LED headlamp and was the first scooter is the segment to get such a feature. The scooter gets a USB charger in the glove box at the front and there is a seat opening switch located at the front as well. The Grazia also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with eco speed indicator. All three scooters get front disc brake and alloy wheels.

Price and Our Take - Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Grazia vs TVS Ntorq

The new Suzuki Burgman Street has been launched in India at a price of Rs 68,000 and it is the most expensive scooter in the lot. The TVS Ntorq 125 and the Honda Grazia 125, on the other hand, are significantly cheaper than the Suzuki Burgman Street. The TVS Ntorq 125 can be yours for a price of Rs 59,650 and hence, it is almost Rs 9,000 cheaper than the Burgman. The Honda Grazia 125 is available at the dealerships in the price range of Rs 59,622 to Rs 63,994. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Ntorq 125 has the most number of features out of the three here and it is the most powerful as well. Furthermore, the TVS Ntorq 125 is the most affordable scooter out of the three here and hence, it offers the highest value for your money. This makes the TVS Ntorq 125 the winner of our spec comparison report. However, the actual verdict will come out when we will pit these scooters against each other out on the roads. Stay tuned!