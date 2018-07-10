Suzuki Burgman Street price in India leaked: Reaches dealerships ahead of July 19 launch

Suzuki Burgman Street is all set to be launched in India on 19th July and the scooter has now started reaching the company's dealerships. Dealer Sources of Express Drives have shared the images of the scooter along the price. According to our sources, the Suzuki Burgman Street will be priced at close to Rs 76,000 (on road) and this also includes the price of the helmet that Suzuki will offer with the Burgman Street. The scooter was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 and is sold internationally in multiple engine options ranging from 125cc to 650cc.

Suzuki Burgman Street gets LED headlamp

The scooter will come with features like LED headlamps, adjustable footpegs and storage pockets up front to keep the stuff handy. The scooter also gets a disc brake up front and the braking set up will most likely come with Combi braking system to offer added safety. The feature was introduced on the Suzuki Access 125 a few days back. The instrument cluster on the Suzuki Burgman Street is the same unit that comes on the Gixxer 155 twins.

Suzuki Burgman Street will get same engine from the Access 125

Powering the Suzuki Burgman Street is the same 125cc engine that powers the company's best selling scooter Access 125. The power and torque outputs will be close to 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The new Suzuki Burgman Street will be the only maxi scooter to go on sale in India at present with the first one being Kinetic Blaze that was discontinued long back due to poor sales and high price tag. The new Suzuki Burgman Street will rival against the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125. The scooter will be sold in two colour options of black and white. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you LIVE updates straight from the launch event.