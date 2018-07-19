Suzuki Burgman Street launched at a price of Rs 68,000: India’s only maxi scooter goes on sale

Suzuki Burgman Street has just been launched in India at a price of Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and this is the first time that Suzuki has chosen to launch the Burgman in India. The Burgman family of scooters is already on sale in the international markets with engine displacement reaching up to 650cc. The new Suzuki Burgman Street is now the only maxi scooter that is currently on sale in India. The other one was the Kinetic Blaze that was discontinued long back due to its high price tag that did not manage to attract the customers to the company's showrooms. For starters, a maxi scooter intends to offer more comfort than a conventional scooter and is designed keeping long distance runs as one of the priorities in mind.

Suzuki Burgman launched in India

The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets power from the same 124.7cc engine that powers the Access 125 that happens to be the company's best selling scooter. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm. With this set-up, the scooter should deliver a fuel efficiency of close to 40 kmpl. The scooter gets a front disc brake up front while the rear is taken care of with the help of a drum unit. Suzuki also offers a Combi Braking System with the scooter as a standard that delivers added safety and a more effective braking. The new Suzuki Burgman Street gets multiple interesting features in the form of an LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument cluster. The scooter also gets storage pockets up front in order to keep your belongings like mobile phone and wallet handy.

The newly launched Suzuki Burgman Street challenges the likes of Aprilia SR 125 and the Vespa 125 series of scooters in terms of price point. The competition also comes from the TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125, however, the two are priced significantly lower than the Burgman. The price shows that Suzuki has positioned the Burgman Street as a premium offering and only time will tell its market acceptance in the market.