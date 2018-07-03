Suzuki Burgman Street India launch date out: What’s special about India’s only Maxi-scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch its flagship scooter Burgman Street on 19th July. The 125cc Suzuki Burgman Street was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 and is among the three launches that Suzuki had finalised for this year. Select dealerships in India had started accepting the bookings for the scooter last month at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. Suzuki Burgman is being sold in multiple versions in the global markets with engine displacements ranging from 125cc to 600cc. The new Suzuki Burgman Street is expected to share its 125cc engine with the Access. The engine on the Access 125 develops a maximum power output of 8.6 bhp along with a peak torque of 10.2 Nm and we might see revisions in these figures on the Burgman Street.

Once launched, the Suzuki Burgman Street will be the only maxi scooter on sale in India. Another such example was the Kinetic Blaze that was launched in India back in 2007 but it soon got discontinued due to poor sales. For starters, a maxi-scooter is any scooter that focusses more on touring and gets the similar set of equipment to favour the same. In terms of features, the new Suzuki Burgman 125 gets a full LED headlamp and tail lamp along with a front disc brake. The braking system will come linked to Combi brake system to ensure safety, the same feature that was introduced on the Access 125 a few days back. The suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock.

Suzuki Burgman Street to rival Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq

Suzuki Burgman Street also gets small pockets up front to keep your stuff like mobile phone and wallet handy. The fully digital instrument cluster on the scooter has been lifted from the 155cc Gixxer twins. Being a maxi scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street also gets adjustable footpegs so that the rider can adjust them as per his or her convenience and this will benefit over long distances.

The new Suzuki Burgman 125 will lock horns against the likes of Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125 in the segment. The Burgman Street is expected to be priced at least Rs 5,000 more than the Suzuki Access 125. That said, the scooter will most likely come with a price tag nearing Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom).