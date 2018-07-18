Suzuki Burgman Street: Honda Grazia and TVS Ntorq 125 competitor to launch in India tomorrow

Suzuki Burgman Street, India's only maxi scooter, is all set to launch in India on 19 July. First unveiled during the 2018 Auto Expo, Suzuki Burgman Street is the first of three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has lined up for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000. While the Burgman is sold in several versions around the world, with engine displacements ranging from 125-600cc, the one India is likely to carry the same engine that powers Suzuki Access 125.

Suzuki Burgman Street will be the only maxi scooter on sale in India once launched. Another such example was the Kinetic Blaze that was launched in India back in 2007 but was soon discontinued owing to poor sales. In very simple words, a maxi scooter has more focus on touring and is backed by features to support the same.

In terms of features, the new Suzuki Burgman 125 is likely to come with a full LED headlamp and tail lamp, and it may also feature a front disc brake. For enhanced safety, Suzuki is expected to equip the Burgman with Combi brake system that optimises braking at both ends. Suspension duties are expected to be taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock.

Suzuki Burgman will likely draw power from the same engine that powers the Access 125, which puts out 8.6 bhp along with a peak torque of 10.2 Nm. There may be some revisions in these figures for the Burgman Street.

Competing with the likes of Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125 in the segment, Suzuki Burgman 125 is expected to be priced about Rs 5,000 over and above Suzuki Access 125's price tag. That said, the scooter will most likely carry a price tag of about Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom).