Suzuki Burgman Street gets new Matte Black colour option

Suzuki Burgman scooter is now available with a new Matte Black colour option carrying the same price tag of Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the colour scheme update, the scooter remains the same otherwise and will continue to sell in the existing colour options - Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mirage White.

“ Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour edition of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said.

“Suzuki Burgman Street has created a special place in the 125cc scooter segment in India by offering its unique value proposition and international big scooter heritage. Redefining luxury riding with comfort and style, Burgman Street continues to be the ultimate urban scooter, offering a captivating ride to the customers.”

Suzuki Burgman Street gets features like a LED headlamp, USB charger and small storage pockets upfront. The scooter has a generous 21-litre under-seat storage space and the wide compartment offers a lot of space.

Burgman Street is powered by the same 125cc engine that powers the Suzuki Access 125. The engine puts out 8.58 bhp and 10.2 Nm. Suzuki Burgman Street competes with the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and the Honda Grazia 125 in the 125cc automatic scooter segment.

Burgman Street is the first Suzuki scooter in India to feature an advance lighting set-up that enhances the visibility at night with its bright LED lights. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a multifunction digital instrument cluster, body-mounted windscreen, new-lidded front glove box with optional USB charger, front pockets and large under-seat storage.