Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here’s how much more you need to pay

The BS6 upgraded version of Suzuki’s Maxiscooter, the Burgman Street made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. If you missed it, we wouldn’t blame you as nothing has changed visually for the Burgman Street BS6 because all the new bits are under the skin. Despite that, the Burgman is now about Rs 7,000 dearer than before. Suzuki has launched the Burgman Street at a price of Rs 77,900.

The Burgman Street uses the same 125c engine which has been given a fuel injection system replacing the carburettor. It develops 8.7PS as before while torque has reduced from 10.2Nm to 10Nm. There are a couple of new features available on the Burgman Street which include an engine kill switch and the new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour option in addition to three other colour options that include Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India is a pioneer in 125cc scooter segment in India and we have also successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding by introducing Burgman Street in the country. Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS6 engine along with Fuel Injection technology to make it even more enjoyable. We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS6 will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers.”

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Suzuki has also showcased a MotoGP colour scheme with the Burgman, but currently, the Japanese automaker has not introduced the colour option as yet.