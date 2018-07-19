Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Live Updates: Price, specifications, engine, images, features

2018 Suzuki Burgman Street India Launch Live Updates: Suzuki Motorcycle India is all prepped to launch the Burgman Street in the country. When launched, the Burgman will be the only maxi scooter on sale here. Due for a formal introduction in the hours to come, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was unveiled for the first time during the 2018 Auto Expo in February this year. The Burgman Street is the first of three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has lined up for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000. While the Burgman is sold in several versions around the world, with engine displacements ranging from 125-600cc, the one India is likely to carry the same engine that powers Suzuki Access 125.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will be the only maxi scooter on sale in India once launched. Another such example was the Kinetic Blaze that was launched into n India back in 2007 but was soon discontinued owing to poor sales. In very simple words, a maxi scooter has more focus on touring and is backed by features to support the same.
Highlights
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is expected to be priced about Rs 5,000 over and above Suzuki Access 125's price tag. That said, the scooter will most likely carry a price tag of about Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom). Compared to Honda Grazia, which is priced at about Rs 61000, the Burgman will likely be priced higher.
The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was first showcased during 2018 Auto Expo.
Suspension duties on the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 are expected to be taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. Since it will be a maxi scooter, the Burgman is expected to offer enhanced comfort compared to similar scooters in the segment.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will come with LED lamps both front and back.
For enhanced safety, Suzuki may also offer the Burgman Street 125 with it Combi Brake System. The system essentially optimises braking at both ends. Even when the rider only uses the rear brake, the system makes use of braking power at both front and rear promising better stability and control.
When it comes to features, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is likely to be equipped with better comfort and convenience features compared to its 125cc sibling - Access 125. It is expected to come with a full LED headlamp and tail lamp, and will most likely feature a front disc brake.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000.
Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will compete directly with Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR125. While the Burgman is available with several engine options in the international markets ranging from 125-600cc, the Indian version of the scooter is likely to share its powertrain with Suzuki Access 125.
Welcome to a live blog with Express Drives. Catch all details about Suzuki's latest offering in the Indian two-wheeler market. Suzuki Burgman is expected to be a fresh new design with maxi scooter concept that focuses more on touring requirements. This will be the only maxi-scooter in the country.