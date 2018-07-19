Suzuki Burgman Street 125 India Launch Live Updates: Price, specifications, engine, images, features

2018 Suzuki Burgman Street India Launch Live Updates: Suzuki Motorcycle India is all prepped to launch the Burgman Street in the country. When launched, the Burgman will be the only maxi scooter on sale here. Due for a formal introduction in the hours to come, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was unveiled for the first time during the 2018 Auto Expo in February this year. The Burgman Street is the first of three new vehicle launches Suzuki Motorcycle India has lined up for this year. Bookings for the new maxi scooter had been opened at select dealerships last month for a token amount of Rs 5000. While the Burgman is sold in several versions around the world, with engine displacements ranging from 125-600cc, the one India is likely to carry the same engine that powers Suzuki Access 125.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will be the only maxi scooter on sale in India once launched. Another such example was the Kinetic Blaze that was launched into n India back in 2007 but was soon discontinued owing to poor sales. In very simple words, a maxi scooter has more focus on touring and is backed by features to support the same.