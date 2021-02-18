Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

By:February 18, 2021 3:25 PM

The Suzuki Burgman BS6 was launched last year. However, it now gets a Bluetooth-connected console. This one not only takes the quality perception a notch higher but it also brings in more value. While the Suzuki Burgman was away perceived as costly, it was still lapped by the masses. Especially because of that engine and the supreme practicality offered by the body style. Now, we have had the new Burgman with us for a few days and have had the chance to take it out on the highway, on crowded streets, with and without a pillion. This video review will sum up the pros and cons of buying this scooter. Plus, if you watch the ergonomics part, you will be surprised at how much it has changed vis-a-vis the BS4 model. If you haven’t do subscribe to our channel ExpressDrives on Youtube.

 

There is the new engine kill switch that also doubles up as the electric start button, the instrument console has been changed a bit and now gets an engine temperature gauge as well as the Eco indicator. The latter lights up when one is decelerating or cruising. It aids the fuel efficiency, which by the way is good for a 125cc scooter. There is also an illuminated USB port with a lid.

Also Read Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review

The on-road price of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 Bluetooth is around Rs 1.04 lakh, Mumbai. Nearly all the 125cc scooters now cost this much. Do check the video and give it a like, a share if it appeals to you.

