Suzuki ‘Bike Zone’ exclusive showroom inaugurated in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

The new Suzuki Bike Zone will showcase the entire Suzuki portfolio under one roof, including the Hayabusa.

Suzuki Motorcycle has inaugurated its first exclusive ‘Bike Zone’ motorcycle showroom in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Both these Exclusive Suzuki Motorcycle Showrooms will be the 7th and 8th Suzuki Bike Zone outlets in India respectively.

While the one established by M/s Arc Suzuki is located at Andheri (W) in Mumbai the one in Ahmedabad is established by M/s Deepkamal Suzuki and is located at Makarba on S.G Highway.

Commenting on the inauguration, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “In FY 2022-23, the company recorded an all-time high sales growth and that is a testament to the ever-growing demand for our two-wheelers in India. The Suzuki Bike Zone format is our effort to provide motorcycle enthusiasts with the best buying experience and an opportunity for us to showcase our entire motorcycle portfolio available in the country under one roof”.

He added, “Our Bike Zone will provide the entire range of premium motorcycles by Suzuki, including Hayabusa, Katana, V-Strom 650 XT ABS, V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. The latest range of Suzuki merchandise and apparel will also be available at the new outlet.”

Currently, the company has six other Bike Zones across India in Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Pune, Surat and Thane. Delhi Bike Zone was the first to be opened in India in February 2021 as a pilot project and has a capacity of more than 23 vehicles.