Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki's full range of BS6 two-wheelers like the Access 125, Burgman Street, Gixxer 150, 250, SF150/250 can be booked online through the company's website.

Suzuki Motorcycles India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched a new doorstep program. The ‘Suzuki at your doorstep program’ focuses on the coronavirus pandemic and wants people to be safe. Planning to buy a new Suzuki two-wheeler, then this will definitely help you. The company’s website has now started taking bookings as well as test ride requests. Even after-sales can be booked online now. A toll-free number 1800-121-7996 is also provided. If the customer wants to book a motorcycle, they can call this number. Further, if the customer wants to visit a dealership, the call will be transferred to the requested showroom. Not only this, but customers can also even pay the booking amount, choose the bike/scooter, colour, location, dealership as well as date and time of delivery. Speaking of delivery, the test ride bikes will be sanitised and then sent to the customer’s place. If needed, the bikes will be home delivered post-purchase.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Once the customer has made the full payment through Suzuki’s secure website, an invoice of the same will be shared with the dealer as well as the customer. Suzuki will also start its online financing option soon. To fix minor issues with a Suzuki motorcycle or scooter, the technicians will go to the customer’s place. Even vehicle scheduled services will be done at a customer’s place. However, the vehicle wash might not be possible in this fashion. Customers can also book a service through a prior appointment at the workshop. Suzuki says that this will ensure social distancing. If a customer’s house falls within 5km of the service facility radius, then the customer can also ask for a pick-up or drop of their vehicle.

Also Read Safer BS6 110cc bikes under Rs 70,000

Suzuki is looking to expand this service to more than 112 cities in India. More value-added services are expected to be provided by SMIPL in the near future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.