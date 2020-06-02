Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki's full range of BS6 two-wheelers like the Access 125, Burgman Street, Gixxer 150, 250, SF150/250 can be booked online through the company's website.

By:Published: June 2, 2020 4:06:46 PM

Suzuki Motorcycles India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched a new doorstep program. The ‘Suzuki at your doorstep program’ focuses on the coronavirus pandemic and wants people to be safe. Planning to buy a new Suzuki two-wheeler, then this will definitely help you. The company’s website has now started taking bookings as well as test ride requests. Even after-sales can be booked online now. A toll-free number 1800-121-7996 is also provided. If the customer wants to book a motorcycle, they can call this number. Further, if the customer wants to visit a dealership, the call will be transferred to the requested showroom. Not only this, but customers can also even pay the booking amount, choose the bike/scooter, colour, location, dealership as well as date and time of delivery. Speaking of delivery, the test ride bikes will be sanitised and then sent to the customer’s place. If needed, the bikes will be home delivered post-purchase.

Once the customer has made the full payment through Suzuki’s secure website, an invoice of the same will be shared with the dealer as well as the customer. Suzuki will also start its online financing option soon. To fix minor issues with a Suzuki motorcycle or scooter, the technicians will go to the customer’s place. Even vehicle scheduled services will be done at a customer’s place. However, the vehicle wash might not be possible in this fashion. Customers can also book a service through a prior appointment at the workshop. Suzuki says that this will ensure social distancing.  If a customer’s house falls within 5km of the service facility radius, then the customer can also ask for a pick-up or drop of their vehicle.

Also Read Safer BS6 110cc bikes under Rs 70,000

Suzuki is looking to expand this service to more than 112 cities in India. More value-added services are expected to be provided by SMIPL in the near future.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor Company dispatched 58,906 bikes, scooters amid lockdown

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers