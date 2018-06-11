Suzuki Access 125 special edition launched at Rs 60,580: Combined Braking System introduced on Access

Suzuki Access 125 scooter is now available with Combined Brake System (CBS) and along with this Suzuki Motorcycle India has also introduced a special edition of Access 125 that gets a new Metallic Sonic Silver colour with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat to make the scooter look a bit upmarket. reflecting the premium appeal of the portfolio. Suzuki Access 125 with CBS is priced in India at Rs 58,980 (Ex-Delhi) and the special edition Suzuki Access 125 will cost Rs 60,580 (Ex-Delhi).

Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “The Access 125 has been one of the best-performing scooters not only in its segment but is also a pioneer in the industry. It offers a blend of power, economy and premium appeal. The new CBS update on the Access 125 further improves the value proposition. Suzuki is committed to improving and innovating its products to offer best quality products to our customers. We are confident that with the new enhancements, we will be able to add many more customers to the Suzuki family.”

The Access 125 is powered by Suzuki's SEP technology and has a power output of 8.57 hp and 10.2 Nm of torque. Suzuki Access 125 claims a mileage of 64 kmpl. The addition of Combined Braking System (CBS) on the new Access 125 will enable operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces. Suzuki Motorcycles further claims Combined brake reduces the braking distance under certain conditions. Suzuki Access 125 rivals the likes of Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR125 and TVS Ntorq 125.

The new Metallic Sonic Silver Special Edition on the Access 125 also comes with the special black-coloured alloy-wheels & grab rail along with special round shaped chrome mirrors, giving the Access a retro look, it also features Special Edition logo emblem lends the Access 125. Besides Metallic Sonic Silver, the Access 125 Special Edition will be available in existing colours - Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White. The Access 125 CBS will be available in all existing six colours - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Fibroin Gray, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.