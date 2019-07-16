Suzuki Access 125 SE launched at Rs 61,788 with new colour option

Suzuki Access 125 SE has been launched in India refreshed with a new colour option at Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new version offers a ‘Special Edition’ logo with a brand new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour. It comes with all-black alloy wheels, Beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors. It also offers a standard DC socket convenient for charging mobile phones while commuting.

The Access 125 SE is powered by a 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine that makes 8.6 hp @ 7000 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm, and also features Suzuki's SEP technology. The scooter is fitted with a one-push start system, Central Locking and a safety shutter on the ignition keyhole.

Suzuki Access 125 SE comes with a long seat, enlarged floorboard, large under-seat storage and a front pocket to carry small items. The scooter gets chrome garnish, AHO headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster.

Suzuki has introduced a brand new colour for the Access 125 SE - Metallic Matte Bordeaux and it will also be available in the existing colour options of Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

Suzuki Access 125 is now India’s 2nd best-selling scooter: Beats TVS Jupiter

“Suzuki Access 125 continues to enjoy the title of the bestselling scooter in its segment in the country, and now we are glad to bring a renewed Special Edition to celebrate the spirit of our riders," Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

"The much-loved family scooter offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style. Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki’s India growth story and we are committed to make it even better to resonate the love received from the customer.”