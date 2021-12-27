Suzuki Access 125 launched in three new colours: Now available in 16 shades!

Suzuki Access 125 has been launched in three new colours and it is now available in a total of 16 colour shades. The Burgman Street 125 too has been introduced in a new colour scheme.

Suzuki has launched some new colour schemes for its 125cc scooter range, which includes the Access 125 and the Burgman Street 125. The company has introduced the Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition in new ‘Metallic Dark Greenish Blue’ and ‘Metallic Matte Black’ colours while the Access 125 Ride Connect Edition in ‘Glossy Grey’ paint job. With the launch of these three new colours schemes, the Suzuki Access 125 is now available in a whopping 16 colour shades.

The Suzuki Access 125 is offered in three variants: Standard Edition, Special Edition, and Ride Connect Edition. The Standard Edition of the scooter is priced from Rs 74,400 and is available in seven colours: Dark Greenish Blue, Deep Blue, Mirage White, Sparkle Black, Platinum Silver, Fibroin Grey and Bordeaux Red. Its Special Edition model is priced from Rs 76,800 and is offered in four colours: Dark Greenish Blue, Matte Black, Matte Bordeaux Red and Mirage White.

Finally, we have the Ride Connect Edition of the scooter that is priced from Rs 81,600 and is offered in five paint schemes: Royal Bronze, Mirage White, Glossy Grey, Matte Black and Matte Blue. In addition, Suzuki Burgman Street 125’s Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition will now be available in a new ‘Glossy Grey’ colour shade. The Burgman Street 125 is currently priced between Rs 86,100 – Rs 89,600, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about their powertrain, both these gearless scooters are powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 hp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. Speaking on the occasion, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new colour line-up of our scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street. We are confident that these colours will come out as an apt choice for our young customers and shall enhance the stance and appeal of the popular Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street.”

