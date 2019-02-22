Suzuki Access 125 is now India’s 2nd best-selling scooter: Beats TVS Jupiter in January 2019

Suzuki Access 125 has beaten TVS Jupiter in the month of January 2019 in terms of sales. Suzuki's best selling scooter found 54,524 new homes last month. With this number, the Suzuki Access came at the number two spot when it comes to best selling scooters in India. The TVS Jupiter, on the other hand, managed to see 51,300 unit sales in January 2019 and slipped to the third spot. With that being said, the Suzuki Access 125 has outsold the TVS Jupiter by 3,224 units. Honda Activa continues to be the undisputed king of the automatic scooter segment in India. The company sold a total of 2,13,302 units of the Activa last month. January 2018, in comparison, saw Honda Activa achieving a total sale of 2,43,826 lakh units.

The trend in the last few months shows that India has seen a considerable dip in the sales of 110cc scooters and on the other hand, the 125cc scooters are witnessing an increase in demand. Manufacturers have been launching 125cc scooters at competitive price points with a long list of features and this is one of the reasons why customers are now opting for higher displacement. Speaking of the Suzuki Access 125, the scooter gets power from a 124cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing a maximum power of 8.7 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 10.2 Nm.

The scooter gets a retro-inspired design that is being accepted widely. Braking on the Suzuki Access 125 is done with the help of a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. The Suzuki Access 125 was recently launched with a CBS (Combined Braking System) with the drum brake variant. All thanks to the Government of India's mandate, all two wheelers having an engine displacement of below 125cc need to come with the said safety equipment in the interest of public safety starting April 2019.

