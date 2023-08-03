Suzuki Access 125 gets a new colour variant: Priced from Rs 85,300

The Suzuki Access 125 has been introduced in a new dual-tone colour variant with prices starting at Rs 85,300, ex-showroom. It rivals the Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125, etc.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new dual-tone colour variant for the Access 125. The new Pearl Shining Beige / Pearl Mirage White colour option for the Suzuki Access 125 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 85,300, ex-showroom. It will be available across all Suzuki two-wheeler dealerships in India from August 4, 2023.

Introducing the all-new Suzuki #Access125 in the captivating Pearl Shining Beige/Pearl Mirage White color, making your rides more flamboyant than ever! Elevate your riding experience with this rich and sophisticated color while you arrive at all your destinations in impeccable… pic.twitter.com/kOm3yNzmIh — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) August 3, 2023

2023 Suzuki Access 125: What’s new?

The 2023 Suzuki Access 125 gets a new Pearl Shining Beige with Pearl Mirage colour scheme. It is available in Special edition and Connect edition variants with prices ranging from Rs 85,300 to Rs 90,000, ex-showroom. The top-spec Connect edition of the Access 125 comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console and gets features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call & SMS alerts, etc.

Suzuki Access 125: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Suzuki Access 125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a CVT. This 125cc gearless scooter is now offered in a total of six variants and multiple colour shades.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Production of 5 Million Suzuki Access is a very significant occasion for us. Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the most popular Scooter Brands in India and on this occasion, we bring for our customers refreshing new colour on our flagship product.”

