Suzuki Access 125 drum brake variant launched with CBS: Pay just Rs 690 more for better safety

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the CBS equipped drum brake version of its best selling 125cc scooter Access 125. Last year, Suzuki introduced CBS in the disc brake variant of Access 125. The CBS equipped Suzuki Access 125 drum brake variant is available across Suzuki dealerships at 56,667 (ex-showroom Delhi). That being said, Suzuki has increased just Rs 690 with the addition of the CBS on the Access 125 drum brake trim. When Express Drives spoke to some dealers, they confirmed that the non-CBS variant is also available at the dealerships till stocks last. Apart from the inclusion of CBS, there are no other changes on the scooter.

Powering the Suzuki Access 125 is the 124cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces respective power and torque of 8.4 bhp and 10.2 Nm. The suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front that offers a comfortable ride quality. The Suzuki Access 125 rides on 90/90-12 front and 90/100-10 rear tyres. Other notable features on the scooter include USB charging facility, a digital-analog instrument cluster, front pockets to keep stuff handy and more. The scooter has a fuel tank having 5.6-litre capacity. Suzuki Access 125 is the best seller in the 125cc scooter segment in India. The scooter primarily goes up against the likes of Hero Destini 125, TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Activa 125 in the segment.

Commenting on the launch of CBS version, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, SMIPL said that it gives the company immense pleasure to introduce the CBS equipped Access125 drum brake variant. Suzuki Motorcycle is committed to improving and innovating its products for better riding experience and the introduction of CBS to Access125 drum variant is a step further to fulfilling this promise. Suzuki now has standardized its complete range of scooters with this safety feature. He added that the company is confident that with the new enhancements, it will be able further add to the riding experience provided by its products.