Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street get smartphone connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature!

Suzuki has confirmed that the Bluetooth enabled Access 125 and the Burgman Street scooters will get new colour options in the future apart from the existing shades, in order to make them stand out from the non-Bluetooth variants.

Smartphone connectivity feature is finding its way on more and more two-wheelers. Suzuki has just announced that its Burgman Street and Access 125 scooters are now available with the said tech. The new Bluetooth enabled digital console on the two scooters lets you pair your smartphone with your vehicle’s console. Once done, you get access to features like turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alerts, alerts for the estimated time of arrival, missed call and even WhatsApp. Moreover, there is a caller id, over speed warning and phone battery level display as well. The company also confirms that the new Suzuki Access 125 and the Burgman Street with Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster will get new additional colours options apart from the existing ones in order to make them stand apart.

Coming to the price, the Bluetooth enabled Suzuki Access 125 has been priced at 77,700 for the drum, alloy variant. On the other hand, disc alloy trim will now set you back by Rs 78,600. That said, in order to buy the Bluetooth enabled models, you will have to shell out Rs 5,500 more. The Suzuki Burgman Street, with the said tech has been priced at Rs 84,600, which means an increment of Rs 3,500 over the existing non-Bluetooth variant.

Speaking on the launch of this new feature, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that the company is pleased to introduce the new Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters with Bluetooth enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. He adds that the said technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customers in mind, who always want to stay connected but don’t want to compromise on their safety by using a phone while riding a bike or a scooter. Hirao further stated that the Suzuki Access 125 and the Burgman Street have been among the top-selling scooters in their segments and are better known for their performance and features.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.