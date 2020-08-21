Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman have been detected with a potential crankshaft failure due to which the scooters' engines can stall leading to a potentially dangerous situation if it happens while they are being ridden.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has started rolling out its new BS6 bikes and scooters. In the coming days, we will see the updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 in the showrooms. However, for now, Suzuki is recalling the Access 125 and Burgman scooters. These are its bread and butter models in the Indian market. The lot that is being recalled right now was produced between 13/7/19 – 04/10/19. A total of 612 models are being recalled. The issue is said to be a serious one as it can result in the scooter stalling suddenly. Suzuki says, “Crankshaft R taper angle was not matched properly. This happened due to programming errors in the new production line 4. This resulted in less contact in the generator rotor. In such a case, cyclic loads may cause fatigue failure of crankshaft resulting in engine stoppage.”

We’ve been told by workshops that this issue will be fixed in approximately an hour and half and customers will not be charged for the same. While the Burgman is available in just one variant, the Access has got multiple versions and all of them are affected. Suzuki has started calling these affected customers and also emailing them. The appointments are being made keeping in mind social distancing. Customers whose residence falls in containment zones have been asked to not ride the scooters until they are fixed first.

We reached out to Suzuki India and we are yet to get a response from them on this recall. As and when Suzuki India responds, we will update this story with their version. It is being said that this is a proactive recall from SIMPL and not a corrective action because of a customer complaint. Both the Suzuki Access as well as Burgman share the same 125cc, single-cylinder engine. This motor is known to be extremely smooth, powerful as well as frugal at the same time.

