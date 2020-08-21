Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman have been detected with a potential crankshaft failure due to which the scooters' engines can stall leading to a potentially dangerous situation if it happens while they are being ridden.

By:Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:31 PM

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has started rolling out its new BS6 bikes and scooters. In the coming days, we will see the updated Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 in the showrooms. However, for now, Suzuki is recalling the Access 125 and Burgman scooters. These are its bread and butter models in the Indian market. The lot that is being recalled right now was produced between 13/7/19 – 04/10/19. A total of 612 models are being recalled. The issue is said to be a serious one as it can result in the scooter stalling suddenly. Suzuki says, “Crankshaft R taper angle was not matched properly. This happened due to programming errors in the new production line 4. This resulted in less contact in the generator rotor. In such a case, cyclic loads may cause fatigue failure of crankshaft resulting in engine stoppage.”

We’ve been told by workshops that this issue will be fixed in approximately an hour and half and customers will not be charged for the same. While the Burgman is available in just one variant, the Access has got multiple versions and all of them are affected. Suzuki has started calling these affected customers and also emailing them. The appointments are being made keeping in mind social distancing. Customers whose residence falls in containment zones have been asked to not ride the scooters until they are fixed first.

We reached out to Suzuki India and we are yet to get a response from them on this recall. As and when Suzuki India responds, we will update this story with their version. It is being said that this is a proactive recall from SIMPL and not a corrective action because of a customer complaint. Both the Suzuki Access as well as Burgman share the same 125cc, single-cylinder engine. This motor is known to be extremely smooth, powerful as well as frugal at the same time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Lamborghini, Xiaomi team up for Huracan-styled go-kart that even sounds like a Lambo

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

Renault Duster Turbo Petrol variants explained: Engine specs, price, features listed

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

2019/20 Formula E: Mahindra Racing sign Alexander Sims replacing Jerome D’Ambrosio

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What's new and for what price

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Rs 5,000 cr investment in UP by Korean EV maker Edison Motors: To aid Make-in-India

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Hero Electric scooters now available on lease through OTO Capital in these two cities

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here's what it could be like!

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni brings home Knight Rider's Kitt: Buys classic muscle car Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Honda X-Blade BS6 price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied: Expected power, price, features

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India

How to subscribe to a new Toyota SUV or car for upto 5 years in India