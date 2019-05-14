Surprising Video: Motorcycle with front wheel made of springs! What could go wrong?

Suspension springs are what connects the vehicle's body to the wheels to absorb undulations on the road before they reach your spine and give you a hard time. We've all seen those bright red or yellow or black or silver springs at the rear of motorcycles as well. Up front two-wheelers have forks but turns out, some kids in Korea thought the front of their motorcycle needed more springs.

There is genuine effort involved - there's the use of physics and mechanics really. And they look like they're having fun. Wouldn't you? Riding a motorcycle the front wheel of which is made of springs - literally hoping not to fall to your face every second?

But wait a bit there is some legitimacy to this 'tech'. Have you read about Michelin Tweel yet? A play on the words - tyre and wheel – Tweel was designed for small industrial vehicles and competition-spec SUVs and UTVs. With the tweel, there can't be any punctures or bent rims or loss in traction.

What sets the Tweel apart is its ability to deform and reform the circular shape when the terrain gets tough to increase the contact patch, there is no air loss involved over rough terrain since the tyre has no air chamber to be punctured.

Find out more about Michelin Tweel here

Tyre technology has come a long way and Goodyear wants tyres to fly. Goodyear marked its attendance at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show with the unveiling of a new concept tyre meant for autonomous flying cars. These tyres provide a dual benefit - mobility for the road and propellers for the sky. Read more about Goodyear Aero concept here.

Bringing the focus back to the boffins behind the silver spring wheel. Their innovation may look silly and dangerous but it is people like these who end up making radical discoveries for they make use of their time doing something new. We're not saying these will definitely discover something new, but they might. Who knows.

But before we end, we must glorify a Mr Johnson's comment under the video: