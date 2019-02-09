Surprising! New KTM e-scooter with no seat! Stand and ride!

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Austrian brand KTM is working on an all-electric scooter and the same has been snapped for the first time ever. The biggest highlight of this scooter is possibly the fact that it misses out on a seat. In the images, one can see the rider riding the scooter while standing on the floorboard. Take a look at the left side of the wheel and you will notice an electric motor that powers this machine. On the right side, you can see a belt that might be a part of an energy regeneration system. The batteries of this scooter are located under the floorboard. The KTM e-scooter can be seen with a massive wheel up front that is expected to be a 21-inch or 19-inch unit. As for the rear wheel, it looks like a 16-inch unit.

One can also see that the KTM e-scooter has been equipped with a touchscreen and it might be the same unit that comes on the KTM 390 Duke. Having said that, the unit will be a coloured TFT unit that supports smartphone connectivity as well. The scooter can be seen with disc brake at both ends and hence, it is expected to deliver a decent stopping power. While the scooter looks exciting, to say the least, it is not clear at the moment as to when it will make it to the markets.

As far as India launch is concerned, we believe the same won't make it to our shores anytime soon. India and the world are progressing towards pure electric mobility and the latest sighting confirms that KTM has some interesting plans for the future. The latest e-scooter by KTM does look interesting and it has some similar traits with the Harley Davidson scooter that was unveiled at the CES 2019.

More details on KTM's e-scooter expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: MoreBikes.co.uk