Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Amid the rising prices of two-wheelers in the country, Yamaha Motor India has given a pleasant surprise by announcing a massive price cut for its quarter-litre naked streetfighters – FZ 25 and the FZS 25. Both these bikes were on sale previously at respective prices of Rs 1,53,600 and Rs 1,58,600. Now, after the latest announcement, the Yamaha FZ 25 will be available at the showrooms for Rs 1,34,800. In a similar way, the more premium Yamaha FZS 25 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,39,300. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, as one can see, while the FZ 25 has gotten cheaper by Rs 18,800, the FZS 25 will now save Rs 19,300 of yours. The company has made the announcement through a press statement while Yamaha Motor India’s official website is still showing the older figures. The new prices shall be updated in a while.

The company said that it has managed to bring down the input costs for its FZ 25 series and hence, it has decided to pass on the benefits to the customers. The price revision doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two bikes, which means that the said models remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 are powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20.8 hp of power and 20.1 Nm of torque.

While the above reason mentioned by the company seems justified to a certain extent, there is one more possibility that might have compelled the company to slash the price of the two products. Bajaj Auto will soon be coming up with the Pulsar 250 and the Pune-based manufacturer is known to price its two-wheelers quite competitively. That said, this can be seen as a defensive measure by Yamaha Motor India in order to give a tough fight to the Pulsar 250 in terms of pricing once it gets launched.

