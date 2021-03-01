Surprise, Surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the price of the new 2021 Platina 110 ABS. The new model would sit at the top of the Platina range in India.

Yes, you read that absolutely right and there is no typo in the headline! The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 will soon be launched with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Pictures of the new model have leaked on the web and once launched, the Platina 110 will be the only bike in its segment to offer this safety feature. Apart from the inclusion of a single-channel ABS, there are some more updates to the said model. As one can see in the pictures, the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS gets redesigned turn indicators. Apart from this, the bike gets white coloured alloy wheels and the said shade will certainly remind you of the alloy wheels on the Pulsar NS200 and RS200.

Powering the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the same 115cc air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.81 Nm. The suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with ComforTec nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 240mm disc brake upfront along with a 110mm drum unit at the rear.

Watch Video | Our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The company is yet to announce the price of the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS officially. The new model should sit at the top of the Platina range in India. For the uninitiated, two-wheelers having an engine displacement of over 125cc can’t be sold without an ABS in India while those having less than 125cc engines can’t go on sale without a CBS (Combined Braking System).

Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that bookings for the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS have begun at most of the showrooms across India. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer sometime this week. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.