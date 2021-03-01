Surprise, Surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the price of the new 2021 Platina 110 ABS. The new model would sit at the top of the Platina range in India.

By:Updated: Mar 01, 2021 4:23 PM

 

Yes, you read that absolutely right and there is no typo in the headline! The 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 will soon be launched with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Pictures of the new model have leaked on the web and once launched, the Platina 110 will be the only bike in its segment to offer this safety feature. Apart from the inclusion of a single-channel ABS, there are some more updates to the said model. As one can see in the pictures, the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS gets redesigned turn indicators. Apart from this, the bike gets white coloured alloy wheels and the said shade will certainly remind you of the alloy wheels on the Pulsar NS200 and RS200.

Powering the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the same 115cc air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.81 Nm. The suspension system of the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with ComforTec nitrox shock absorbers at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 240mm disc brake upfront along with a 110mm drum unit at the rear.

Watch Video | Our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Review:

The company is yet to announce the price of the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS officially. The new model should sit at the top of the Platina range in India. For the uninitiated, two-wheelers having an engine displacement of over 125cc can’t be sold without an ABS in India while those having less than 125cc engines can’t go on sale without a CBS (Combined Braking System).

Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that bookings for the new 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS have begun at most of the showrooms across India. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer sometime this week. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!