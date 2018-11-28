SUN mobility, SmartE to set up charging and battery swap stations for electric two and three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR

SUN Mobility, a provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs) has announced a partnership with India’s largest electric vehicle fleet operator - SmartE to deploy its universal energy infrastructure. The joint venture has been signed to support SmartE’s growing EV operations. Under the initiative, SmartE’s fleet of electric three-wheelers will be using SUN Mobility’s solution and will be deployed at SmartE Park & Charge Hubs located across Delhi-NCR in order to boost last-mile connectivity services. The one-month long field trials have been concluded in Gurugram last week and this partnership will see SUN Mobility taking the battery swapping infrastructure to a new level over the next 3 months. This will support as many as 500 electric three-wheelers during Phase 1.

Commenting on the joint venture, Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, SmartE, said that the partnership underscores the brand's commitment to make last-mile commute easy, safe, affordable and eco-friendly for everyone. He also said that SUN Mobility’s Interoperable Smart Mobility solution will enable the company to rapidly scale up the vision without having to worry about the energy infrastructure. He concluded by saying that as a pioneer in the electric mobility service space, SmartE plans to roll-out 100,000 vehicles by 2022. At 100,000 vehicles, SmartE will help reduce close to a million tonnes of carbon emissions, an equivalent of planting 17 million trees per year.

With the help of SUN Mobility’s Smart Batteries that use advanced Lithium-ion technology, the weight of the vehicle is reduced by close to 100 Kgs that eventually improves the efficiency of the vehicle. The Quick Interchange Stations will also be set up that enables electric three-wheeler drivers to swap their batteries in under two minutes. The company says that the results show a hike in the revenue as the drivers have been able to operate the vehicle for 40% longer range compared to the conventional Li-Ion battery-based vehicles and 80% more compared to conventional Lead-Acid battery-based vehicles.

SUN Mobility’s Quick Interchange Stations’ computer controlled advanced charging and thermal management enables over 200 swaps a day. The biggest advantage of SUN Mobility Quick Interchange Station is that it is compact, easy to install and ensures quick refueling of electric vehicles. Furthermore, it is compatible with multiple vehicle platforms like two-wheelers, e-rickshaws and e-autos. SUN Mobility also has a Smart Network that helps in keeping a constant check on battery vitals, tracks batteries in real time, enables digital authentication, station operations and ensures service delivery optimization.