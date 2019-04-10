Summer alert! AC/cooler helmets now on sale! How it works and where to buy

Riding a two-wheeler in summers can be very annoying at times. We live in a country where temperatures rise to even 50-degree celsius in some areas, which makes it really tricky to even come out in the open during the daytime. Riding a two-wheeler in such a case makes the situation even worse. However, all thanks to technology, now we have gadgets to deal with almost any kind of situation. A device that goes by the name helmet cooler can be fitted easily on your helmet. Take BluSnap helmet cooler, for example, that can be mounted or unmounted on your helmet in under 10 seconds. The helmet cooler by BluSnap keeps the air inside the helmet cool and even prevents the dust particles from entering the helmet.

The helmet cooler gets a lithium-ion battery that can be charged through a USB cable. The device has a small water tank as well and it works on the same principle as a room cooler. The device can be fitted on the chin portion of a full face helmet and the fan sucks air which then passes through a water-soaked filter and hence, cool air is circulated inside the helmet. BluArmor has updated its helmet cooler this year and the latest model BluSnap2 uses a foam based filter that can hold water for long. The benefit is that you don't have to fill the reservoir before the ride as was the case with the previous model. The new model has priced at Rs 2,299.

In case you wish to go for the BluSnap helmet cooler, you can visit a Vega helmet dealership for the same as the two brands have joined hands for retailing the said device. Furthermore, you can also order the helmet cooler online from the company's official website.

