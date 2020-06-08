Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 ‘Nawab’ V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

There are Royal Enfields and then, there are custom-built Royal Enfields. The latter have earned enough attention among enthusiasts and that is one of the reasons why Royal Enfield retro classics are one of the most preferred choices when it comes to customisation. Here is one such example, which is called - 'Nawab' V2.0

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown must have put most of you in boredom and to make things a bit more difficult, today is a Monday! Well, life certainly feels off track on Mondays which is why we bring you a majestic looking motorcycle that will help you beat what is possibly the saddest day of the week. Renowned Jaipur-based custom house Rajputana Customs has a quite interesting motorcycle in its portfolio of modified Royal Enfields. The name is equally interesting too! This one is called the ‘Nawab’ V2.0 which means a person with high status or a native governor during the time of the Mughal empire. Minimalistic bodywork along with a dark green matte paint scheme makes the ‘Nawab’ look nothing less than a piece of art, something that has landed straight from the palaces. Upfront, in typical Royal Enfield fashion, you get a rounded headlamp and the shape of the same hasn’t been changed in order to not mess with an uncompromised classic, vintage, and old-school appeal.

The donor bike used here is the Royal Enfield Classic 500, one of the highly popular bikes by the Chennai-based manufacturer. The handlebar is cafe racer styled so that the owner of the Nawab can enjoy a sporty riding posture while keeping the eyes of the onlookers busy on the roads. Even the instrumentation is minimal with an offset analog speedometer. That is it! Now, one of the key elements that make the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Nawab an absolute visual delight is the golden accents that have been thrown in just at the appropriate and required places on the motorcycle.

For instance, you can find these at the handlebar and exhaust tips along with the fuel tank cap and sides of the bike. The Nawab is a single-seater and hence, if you wish to take your better half on a ride, sorry that won’t be possible on this one. People without any commitments can rejoice though! The build duration for this bike is two months and in order to get the quote for this custom job, you need to register at Rajputana Customs official website.

Watch our long-termer Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 video review:

