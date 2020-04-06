Stunning-looking BMW R18 cruiser unveiled: Threat to Harley-Davidson territory?

BMW R18 draws power from the biggest Boxer engine ever built by the company till date.

By:Updated: April 6, 2020 11:28:20 AM

Big news for cruiser fans! BMW Motorrad has finally taken the wraps off the R18 cruiser. The best part is that from concert to the final production model, there are no drastic changes, all thanks to which the R18 has come out to be one really good-looking motorcycle. While the BMW R18 ticks all the right boxes in the looks department (although looks are subjective), it also comes loaded with all the bells and whistles being a modern-day machine. BMW R18 bears resemblance with the 1936 BMW R5 cruiser and gets some stunning visual highlights like the rounded all-LED headlamp along wit tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and the sweeping rear fender. The exposed drive shaft also makes up for an important visual highlight of the motorcycle and since it is exposed,  it is an interesting sight to watch it rotate once the bike proceeds on the road.

Another important bit is the rear monoshock that is intelligently hidden under the frame. If still, you are not satisfied with the looks, BMW Motorrad is also offering a wide range of customisation in order to suit the taste of individual buyers. Powering the BMW R18 cruiser is a 1,802cc, air and oil-cooled engine that is good for developing a peak torque output of 158Nm at 3,000rpm. An interesting thing is that 150Nm of that torque is available at as low as 2,000-4,000rpm, which should make the bike a great mile muncher.

With the layout of the said Boxer engine, you might find the position of the footpegs slightly awkward. The pegs are not forward set and are positioned conventionally. Nonetheless, the low seat height of 690mm and a swept-back handlebar should offer a relaxed riding position. Coming to the electronics, the BMW R18 comes with three riding modes namely Rain, Roll and Rock. Moreover, there is also a switchable Automatic Stability Control (ASC) along MSR that prevents the rear wheel slip under hard acceleration and aggressive downshifts.

BMW R18 will be available for sale in two trims namely First Edition and Standard. The  First Edition gets additional chrome elements along with Blackstorm metallic paint shade with white pinstripes and the owners will also get a welcome box that contains a historic tank emblem with copper letterings, screws, and a pair of gloves. Price for the First Edition will be over Rs 15 lakh while the Standard trim will cost around Rs 13.5 lakh as per the Indian currency.

