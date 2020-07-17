Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

MJR Roach, well that's the name of what is possibly the most extreme Royal Enfield Himalayan that you must have seen to date. Here is what all went into the mod job and why we believe it can survive even the most challenging terrains.

By:Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:30 AM

Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a preferred choice for riders that want the best of both worlds. Not only the bike is a great mile-muncher but it has equally good capabilities to show when it comes to going off roads. The MJR Roach is an extreme Himalayan that has gone through a lot of modifications and it certainly looks like a proper weapon to conquer any type of terrain. One of the biggest highlights of this bike is the Garrett GT 125 – a turbocharger, all thanks to which the engine on this Himalayan is now good for churning out a maximum power output of 50 hp. Well, in order to put things into perspective, this figure is more than the KTM 390 Adventure and even the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. In comparison, the stock Himalayan produces 24 hp and hence, one can see that the power has been increased by more than double.

In addition to the turbocharger, the bike has been fitted with a K&N aftermarket air filter along with a fuel pump that is aftermarket too. Moreover, the bike also gets a lithium-ion battery that has contributed to weight reduction. The engine and chassis have been borrowed from a crashed bike. As one can see in the pictures, the swingarm is single-sided and the same has been extended in order to increase the wheelbase for better stability. The MJR Roach also gets bock pattern tyres with spoke wheels at both ends for enhanced grip on the paths less travelled.

The rear monoshock has been lowered which in turn has also dropped the seat height. Upfront, you get twin projector headlamps along with a flyscreen. MJR Roach uses a stock instrument cluster and boost gauges have been integrated as the bike is fitted with a turbocharger. The MJR Roach is certainly one mad adventure bike and keeping in mind the fact that it has been built around the already capable Himalayan, it must be certainly a hoot to ride off the roads.

