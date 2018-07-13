Stunning 13 feet long, 450 kg bike with mini-truck tyre! India’s longest chopper motorcycle by Zakir Khan is a must see

Bengaluru is known, rather criticised for its chaotic and slow-moving traffic and people are often seen blaming the city for getting stuck in traffic for hours. In such a case, riding a 13-foot long chopper bike in the city does not sound like a very great idea, isn't it? Zakir Khan, a Bengaluru based interior designer, though seems to have different thoughts as he has made a massive chopper bike that happens to be India's longest chopper. Zakir will be showcasing his motorcycle on 14th and 15th July at Durga Parameshwari BDA grounds at the Auto Show in Bengaluru. In order to turn his imagination into reality, Zakir had to invest Rs 7.5 lakh and 45 days. The 220cc engine used on this 13 ft long chopper bike has been sourced from a Bajaj Avenger 220 and is retuned to extract more power and suit the characteristics of a chopper. With this motor, the motorcycle can hit a top speed of 120 kmph, which is a respectable number considering the motorcycle's size and weight.

Watch Zakir Khan's thrilling chopper bike in this video:

One of the prime highlights of this motorcycle include the twin exhausts that have been fitted towards the front. Chopper bikes are known for their long forks that give them an upright stance and in order to give the bike similar appearance, Zakir has fitted 6 foot long forks at the front, yes you read it right, six foot! The two said parts have been designed by Zakir at a workshop near his house in Nagarbhavi. As a chopper is incomplete without a chunky rear tyre, Zakir has fitted the tyre of the mini truck on his motorcycle. The front also gets a skull look alike headlamp that shouts out loud aggression in order to give an imposing road stance to the motorcycle.

The fuel tank of the motorcycle has a generous 50-litre capacity but do not expect a good range from it as the bike is a spoiled binge drinker returning just 7 kilometre to a litre. The chopper weighs a whopping 450 kg and this is a one-off custom bike. Zakir Khan says that his 13-foot long chopper bike is his third customised bike and he intends to create a record with this one. More details on this motorcycle to be revealed at the Auto Show in Bengaluru. In case you wish to own one, we advise you to first hit the gym as it will definitely not be as easy to ride it as you may think and Zakir hasn't put a reverse gear too in this.