Studds Thunder D6 Decor Helmet launched in India with UV resistant paint and these features

The newly launched Studds Thunder D6 Decor helmet is available in three basic sizes - Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm). Here is what all it offers along with its pricing.

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the launch of its new helmet that is named Thunder D6 Decor. The newly launched full-face helmet gets features like a higher impact outer shell along with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, dynamic ventilation system with top vents, hot air exhausts at the back, hypoallergenic liner and also a quick release visor and chin strap. The new Studds Thunder D6 Decor helmet has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1,795 and the company is touting it as one of the most stylish helmets available in its range. The said helmet is available in a total of eight colour options with a base of matte black – Orange, Yellow, Red, Blue and a base of black – Orange, White, Yellow and Red. The UV resistant paint on the helmet protects the helmet colour from fading and hence, helps in offering a long-lasting and rich finish.

The new Studds Thunder D6 Decor is available in three basic sizes – Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm). The quick-release feature of the visor on this helmet offers convenience to the rider for changing visors whenever required. Also, the aerodynamic shape helps in reducing the drag pressure when the vehicle is in motion. The helmet comes with a dynamic ventilation system that helps in the dissipation of heat, ensuring an even flow of air through the helmet.

Moreover, the softer inner padding with premium quality fabric improves the comfort and hypoallergic liner protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

