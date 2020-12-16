Studds Thunder D6 Decor Helmet launched in India with UV resistant paint and these features

The newly launched Studds Thunder D6 Decor helmet is available in three basic sizes - Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm). Here is what all it offers along with its pricing.

By:December 16, 2020 8:29 AM

 

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the launch of its new helmet that is named Thunder D6 Decor. The newly launched full-face helmet gets features like a higher impact outer shell along with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, dynamic ventilation system with top vents, hot air exhausts at the back, hypoallergenic liner and also a quick release visor and chin strap. The new Studds Thunder D6 Decor helmet has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1,795 and the company is touting it as one of the most stylish helmets available in its range. The said helmet is available in a total of eight colour options with a base of matte black – Orange, Yellow, Red, Blue and a base of black – Orange, White, Yellow and Red. The UV resistant paint on the helmet protects the helmet colour from fading and hence, helps in offering a long-lasting and rich finish.

The new Studds Thunder D6 Decor is available in three basic sizes – Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm). The quick-release feature of the visor on this helmet offers convenience to the rider for changing visors whenever required. Also, the aerodynamic shape helps in reducing the drag pressure when the vehicle is in motion. The helmet comes with a dynamic ventilation system that helps in the dissipation of heat, ensuring an even flow of air through the helmet.

Moreover, the softer inner padding with premium quality fabric improves the comfort and hypoallergic liner protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

Triumph Connectivity System now available on Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 as retro fitment

Triumph Connectivity System now available on Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 as retro fitment

Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid bookings open: Most powerful Defender to launch in India soon

Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid bookings open: Most powerful Defender to launch in India soon

EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched: Price, range, features

EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched: Price, range, features

Elon Musk cars: From his first BMW, a Mclaren F1 that he totalled to Tesla Roadster launched into space

Elon Musk cars: From his first BMW, a Mclaren F1 that he totalled to Tesla Roadster launched into space

Shell engine oils, lubricants will soon be available at Nayara, Essar fuel stations: All details

Shell engine oils, lubricants will soon be available at Nayara, Essar fuel stations: All details

Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F price in India hiked again: All details

Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F price in India hiked again: All details

Delhi Govt to begin drive to check high-security plates, colour-coded stickers today

Delhi Govt to begin drive to check high-security plates, colour-coded stickers today

This Day in History! Birth of Iconic Maruti 800: Rs 47,000 'people's car' scripted India's ace carmaker's success

This Day in History! Birth of Iconic Maruti 800: Rs 47,000 'people's car' scripted India's ace carmaker's success

Ola to set up world's largest scooter factory: Inks agreement to invest Rs 2,400 crore with Tamil Nadu

Ola to set up world's largest scooter factory: Inks agreement to invest Rs 2,400 crore with Tamil Nadu

Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better but Best Bang for your Buck?

Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better but Best Bang for your Buck?

2020 Hyundai i20 continues to be a crowd-puller! 30,000 bookings in just 40 days

2020 Hyundai i20 continues to be a crowd-puller! 30,000 bookings in just 40 days

This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices