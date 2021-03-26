Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet comes in five sizes - Extra small, Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large.

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the launch of the new Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor Helmet. The said model is a flip-up full-face helmet with features like aerodynamic design with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, quick release chin strap with chin air vents and air exhausts. Moreover, the outer shell is injected with a special high-impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The company claims that the aerodynamic shape of the new helmet helps reduce the drag pressure when the vehicle is in motion and the quick release feature of the chin strap provides ease of operation to the rider. The said model is priced at Rs 1,595 and is available in two different finish options – Gloss and Matte finish.

The helmet is available with 10 different colour decal options and these are Black N2, Black N3, Black, N5, Black N10, Matt Black N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N3, Matt Black N5, Matt Black N6 and Matt Black N10. The company claims that the UV-resistant paint on the helmet protects the colour from fading and ensures a long-lasting and rich finish. Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet comes in five sizes – Extra small (540MM), Small (560mm), Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM).

In addition to the aforementioned features, the helmet gets comfortable inner padding of high-quality fabric for better comfort. Moreover, the hypoallergenic liner protects the rider from allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. Stay tuned with us for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

