Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Accessories Ltd. has announced the launch of the new Thunder D9 Decor helmet. The new full-face helmet gets features like a silicone-coated quick-release visor, aerodynamic design, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic and replaceable liner, quick release chin strap, top air vents, and chin air vents and also, air exhausts for enhanced riding comfort. Moreover, the outer shell is injected with a special high-impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The company says that the aerodynamic shape of the helmet helps reduce the drag pressure when the vehicle is in motion and the quick release feature of the chin strap provides convenience and also, ease of operation to the rider.

The said model is priced at Rs 1,895 and is available in two different finish options of Gloss and Matte. Customers can choose from six different colour decal options – Black N2, Black N5, Black, N10, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N5, and Matt Black N10. The helmet also gets UV-resistant paint that protects its colour from fading and retains its finish in the long run. The new Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet is available in three sizes – Medium (570MM), Large (580MM), and Extra Large (600MM).

The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high-quality fabric in the helmet increases comfort while the hypoallergenic liner protects the rider from allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

