Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Priced at Rs 6,500, the new riding jackets by Studds are available in two colour options. All details are below!

Studds Accessories Ltd has entered the motorcycle riding jacket segment. The company has launched its

first-ever motorcycle riding jackets in India and says that its new riding jacket range is for all weather conditions and the same features a protective, breathable mesh design that enables generous airflow to keep the

rider cool and comfortable during summers while the inner removable thermal jacket promises appropriate warmth during winters. The newly launched riding jackets get adjustable elbow straps and the large multi-purpose pockets provide adequate space for carrying keys, mobile phones along with other necessary things, the company noted.

Moreover, the back protector, shoulder protector, and elbow protector promise safety to the rider in case of a collision. The said range of jackets is also supported with additional Impact Protectors, Rain Liner, and Thermal Inner Jacket. Priced at Rs 6,500, the latest riding jacket is available in two different designs – all black and the other one in

Fluorescent Green & Black colour scheme. The riding jackets will be available for sale at Studds Accessories Ltd’s dealer network and EBOs across India.

Speaking on the launch of riding jackets, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd. said that the company’s two-wheeler accessories vertical has contributed significantly to the entire sales of the

company and the brand is confident that with the introduction of riding jackets, Studds will be able

to provide a holistic and enhanced riding experience to the customers. He further said that the new jackets are stylish and provide ultimate protection that will promote the culture of safe riding in India. These jackets not only cater to professional riders, but they can also be used during the daily commute, he stated.

