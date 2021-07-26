Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Priced at Rs 6,500, the new riding jackets by Studds are available in two colour options. All details are below!

By:Updated: Jul 26, 2021 6:25 PM

 

Studds Accessories Ltd has entered the motorcycle riding jacket segment. The company has launched its
first-ever motorcycle riding jackets in India and says that its new riding jacket range is for all weather conditions and the same features a protective, breathable mesh design that enables generous airflow to keep the
rider cool and comfortable during summers while the inner removable thermal jacket promises appropriate warmth during winters. The newly launched riding jackets get adjustable elbow straps and the large multi-purpose pockets provide adequate space for carrying keys, mobile phones along with other necessary things, the company noted.

Moreover, the back protector, shoulder protector, and elbow protector promise safety to the rider in case of a collision. The said range of jackets is also supported with additional Impact Protectors, Rain Liner, and Thermal Inner Jacket. Priced at Rs 6,500, the latest riding jacket is available in two different designs – all black and the other one in
Fluorescent Green & Black colour scheme. The riding jackets will be available for sale at Studds Accessories Ltd’s dealer network and EBOs across India.

Speaking on the launch of riding jackets, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd. said that the company’s two-wheeler accessories vertical has contributed significantly to the entire sales of the
company and the brand is confident that with the introduction of riding jackets, Studds will be able
to provide a holistic and enhanced riding experience to the customers. He further said that the new jackets are stylish and provide ultimate protection that will promote the culture of safe riding in India. These jackets not only cater to professional riders, but they can also be used during the daily commute, he stated.

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

Road to off-road: KTM 390 Duke custom-built as a spunky scrambler

MG One SUV teased: Global reveal on July 30

